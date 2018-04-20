Avicii Dead At 28

Avicii has died. As Billboard reports, the Swedish DJ and EDM superstar was found dead this afternoon in Muscat, Oman. His publicist has confirmed his passing. No cause of death has yet been revealed. Avicii was 28.

Avicii was born Tim Bergling in Stockholm. He signed his first contract when he was still a teenager, and he scored his first major international hit with the 2010 house-pop anthem “Seek Bromance.” His 2011 Etta James-sampling megahit “LE7ELS” propelled him into the mainstream, and his folk-influenced 2012 song “Wake Me Up” did even better. Avicii went on to work with a ton of big-name artists, including Madonna, Lenny Kravitz, Wyclef, and Santana, and he co-produced Coldplay’s 2014 hit “A Sky Full Of Stars.”

Avicii was a tremendous festival draw for years, and he was always near the top of those world’s-highest-paid-DJ lists. He only released two albums, 2013’s True and 2015’s Stories, but albums were sort of beside the point with Avicii.

He had suffered from pancreatitis in part due to excessive drinking, and had his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014. In 2016, he announced his retirement from live performances and played his last-ever show. “The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys,” he wrote on his website last year. “It is the beginning of something new.”

Watch some of Avicii’s videos below.