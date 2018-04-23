Janelle Monae’s suddenly imminent album and “emotion picture” Dirty Computer is premiering Thursday night in short-film form on MTV and BET before its official Friday release, but first we get one more standalone video for its latest single.
“I Like That” is probably the most straightforward song we’ve heard so far from the project, a pretty R&B track that sounds modern and retro at the same time. But like Monae sings on the song, she contains multitudes, and she likes what she likes — just like her mentor Prince. Furthermore, she’s just as adept at turning basic tracks into exquisite art as she is at converting wild creative visions into accessible pop music. The spoken-word breakdown here is can’t miss, especially this: “I remember when I cut my perm off and you rated me a 6/ I was like, ‘Damn.'”
And anyhow, the “I Like That” video contains just as many revelatory images as the previous clips we’ve seen from Dirty Computer. It arrives alongside a healthy batch of summer North American tour dates, which you can find below along with the video. Watch.
TOUR DATES:
06/11 Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park
06/12 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
06/13 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater
06/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
06/20 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
06/26 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater
06/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
06/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
07/01 Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre
07/03 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
07/05 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
07/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest
07/07 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
07/09 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
07/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
07/11 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
07/13 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
07/14 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
07/16 Toronto, ON @ Rebel
07/18 New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden
07/20 Washington, DC @ The Anthem
07/21 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
07/26 Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live
07/27 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater
07/28 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
08/04 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
Dirty Computer is out 4/27 on Bad Boy/WEA. Pre-order or pre-save it here.