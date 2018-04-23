Janelle Monae’s suddenly imminent album and “emotion picture” Dirty Computer is premiering Thursday night in short-film form on MTV and BET before its official Friday release, but first we get one more standalone video for its latest single.

“I Like That” is probably the most straightforward song we’ve heard so far from the project, a pretty R&B track that sounds modern and retro at the same time. But like Monae sings on the song, she contains multitudes, and she likes what she likes — just like her mentor Prince. Furthermore, she’s just as adept at turning basic tracks into exquisite art as she is at converting wild creative visions into accessible pop music. The spoken-word breakdown here is can’t miss, especially this: “I remember when I cut my perm off and you rated me a 6/ I was like, ‘Damn.'”

And anyhow, the “I Like That” video contains just as many revelatory images as the previous clips we’ve seen from Dirty Computer. It arrives alongside a healthy batch of summer North American tour dates, which you can find below along with the video. Watch.

TOUR DATES:

06/11 Seattle, WA @ King County’s Marymoor Park

06/12 Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

06/13 Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater

06/16 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

06/20 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

06/26 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater

06/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

06/30 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

07/01 Denver, CO @ The Paramount Theatre

07/03 Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

07/05 Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

07/06 Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

07/07 Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

07/09 Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

07/10 Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

07/11 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

07/13 Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

07/14 Indianapolis, IN @ Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

07/16 Toronto, ON @ Rebel

07/18 New York, NY @ Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden

07/20 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

07/21 Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/23 Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

07/24 Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

07/26 Tampa, FL @ Jannus Live

07/27 Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami at Jackie Gleason Theater

07/28 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

08/04 Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Dirty Computer is out 4/27 on Bad Boy/WEA. Pre-order or pre-save it here.