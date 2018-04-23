Superchunk – “Erasure” Video

Earlier this year, the veteran North Carolina pop-punk howlers Superchunk released the fired-up, topical What A Time To Be Alive. A band at this career stage really has no business cranking out one of their best albums, but that’s what Superchunk have done here. And today, they’ve come out with a video for “Erasure,” the What A Time track that works as a sort of Merge Records history posse cut, with both Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield and the Magnetic Fields’ Stephin Merritt singing backup. It’s one of the album’s best songs.

Whitey McConnaughy directed the song’s video, which alternates shots of Superchunk’s members playing in a nicely appointed living room with some other middle-aged schlubs attempting to figure out some way to go through a currently-insane world. The video’s characters see Donald Trump tweets and alarmist headlines and, like so many of us, find themselves sinking into a deep existential depression as a result.

Unlike so many of us, however, the video’s characters try to actually do something about it. They visit a dubious medical clinic where, through the use of drugs and treatments, they try to find a future where they won’t care so much about anything. It’s all pretty absurd, and you can watch it below.

What A Time To Be Alive is out now on Merge.