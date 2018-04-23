Hear Arcade Fire’s Win Butler On Song Exploder

If you’ve been wondering about the making of Arcade Fire’s “Put Your Money On Me,” well, you’re in luck. Frontman Win Butler was the most recent guest on the Song Exploder podcast, where he explained the Everything Now track, which recently appeared alongside “We Don’t Deserve Love” in the band’s short film “Money + Love.”

Butler expands on producing the song with Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter: “You would think Thomas is all about electronic music — he doesn’t really like electronic music.” He dissects each part of the song, plays through some isolated tracks and earlier demos, and talks about ABBA and other crucial influences.

Due to Song Exploder’s arrangement with the streaming service Butler co-owns, the episode is a Tidal exclusive for now, but it looks like even non-subscribers can access the audio. Listen below.