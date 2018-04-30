Kanye’s Mom’s Plastic Surgeon Responds To Album Cover Announcement

In 2007, Dr. Donda West, the mother of Kanye, died at home a day after getting a fairly routine plastic surgery. The coroner’s report said that post-operative factors contributed to her death. Dr. Jan Adams, the doctor who performed the surgery on West, was sued for malpractice. Soon after, Adams spent a year in prison after a couple of drunk-driving incidents, and he gave up his medical license.

This past weekend, Kanye West, in the middle of what might be considered a Twitter breakdown, shared a screenshot of a text conversation with someone identified only as W. In that conversation, West sent W a photo of Adams, identifying Adams and saying that he wanted to use the photo as the cover of his new album. West also wrote, “I want to forgive and stop hating.” When he asked for potential album titles, W responded, “LOVE EVERYONE.”

The Blast reached out to Adams to ask his reaction to being a potential Kanye West album-cover model. Adams responded simply and cryptically with this: “It’s a Macguffen…”

A MacGuffin is something used in film storytelling. It’s an item that seems to be a focus of action and attention while still remaining mysterious and ultimately unimportant. A MacGuffin could be anything. You aren’t supposed to think about it too hard. The briefcase in Pulp Fiction is a MacGuffin. The Infinity Stones could be MacGuffins, too. In other words: Adams isn’t really wrong!

UPDATE: Dr. Jan Adams has issued an open letter (via The Blast) to Kanye West declining his offer and asking “that you cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work.” He goes on to cite information from the official coroner report on Donda West’s death, and urges that “if you want to heal, first call out the people in your own camp who knew better and persisted with the charade in order to hide their own guilt.”

Kanye later responded to the open letter: “This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can’t wait to sit with you and start healing.”