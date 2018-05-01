Further Details Of Avicii’s Suicide Reported

About a week and a half ago, the Swedish dance music superstar Tim Bergling, who recorded as Avicii, was found dead in Muscat, Oman at the horribly young age of 28. Last week, Rolling Stone reported that Avicii had died by suicide on an estate owed by Oman’s royal family. (This is after Avicii’s family put out a statement, writing, “He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”) And now some truly upsetting details about Avicii’s death have emerged. (Please be aware that there could be some very triggering information below.)

According to TMZ, various sources close to Avicii have confirmed that he died by suicide and that he used a shard of glass to cause “massive bleeding.” One of TMZ’s sources claims that the glass came from a broken wine bottle. The sources differ as to how Avicii caused the injury. Two sources claim that the injury was in his neck, while another says that it was in his wrist.

Avicii had been dealing with problems with alcohol for years. He had suffered from pancreatitis, a condition brought on, in part, by excessive drinking. In 2014, Avicii had his gallbladder and appendix removed, and he retired from touring in 2016.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1–800–273–8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org to chat with someone online.