Natalie Prass – “Lost”

Natalie Prass is releasing her sophomore album, The Future And The Past, in exactly a month’s time. We’ve heard “Short Court Style” and “Sisters” from it already, and today the Richmond-based musician has shared the album’s third single, “Lost.” It’s a sort of tender-hearted, theatrical ballad that wouldn’t feel out of place on Prass’ first album. Here, she’s looking back on a relatioship that might be detrimental to her mental health: “I get lost when I’m with you/ But at what cost do I let you do what you do?” she asks in the chorus.

“‘Lost’ is about putting your foot down in a relationship when enough is enough,” Prass said in a statement, “It’s the journey of getting engulfed in another person’s energy, good and bad, and ultimately understanding the other person is out to hurt you and not there to love you back.”

Listen below.

The Future And The Past is out 6/1 via ATO. Pre-order it here.