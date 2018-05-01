Death Cab For Cutie Tease New Album Out In August

Death Cab For Cutie’s most recent album was 2015’s Kintsugi, and it was their last album to feature contributions from longtime member Chris Walla. They’ve only released one song since then, a pre-election political track called “Million Dollar Loan,” but now the band is gearing up to release something new. They’ve just posted a video teasing an August 2018 release date for Death Cab For Cutie’s ninth album.

It was recorded by the normal crew of Ben Gibbard, Nick Harmer, and Jason McGerr, now joined by new bandmates Dave Depper and Zac Rae. (Both of them have been touring with the band since 2015.) The video contains a snippet of new music. Check it out below, and head over to their website for a list of just-announced upcoming fall tour dates.