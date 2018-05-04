BlocBoy JB can dance. He came barreling into the public eye with his music video for “Look Alive” — which boasted a prominent Drake feature — with charisma and vibrance that made Drake look like a dad at a barbecue trying to keep up. BlocBoy JB can also rap. He’s been steadily releasing mixtapes since 2016 and was recently featured on A$AP Rocky’s “Bad Company.” Today he shares Simi, his seventh mixtape and probably his farthest reaching. A Drake feature goes a long way. Along with Drake, Simi counts features from Lil Pump, Moneybagg Yo, 21 Savage, and YG.

BlocBoy JB discussed the inspiration behind his new mixtape in a recent interview with The FADER:

“It’s dedicated to one of my long-lost partners. That was one of the guys that basically told me to keep rapping out of everybody that was with me, when it was time to ride or slide on somebody, I used to be the first person. But he used to be like, ‘Nah, hell nah, keep rapping.’ He pulled me to the side and said, ‘You need to go on and keep rapping.’ He died on Mother’s Day, in front of his house.”

Listen to Simi below.