Amber Mark — the very talented musician who we named an Artist To Watch — is releasing a new EP, Conexão, today. It’s the follow-up to last year’s 3:33am EP. We’ve already heard one track from it, “Love Me RIght,” and today the whole thing is available. It’s four songs in total, including the gorgeous and ecclesiastical Sade cover “Love Is Stronger Than Pride,” and today Mark has shared a video for it. It’s a late-night wandering sort of clip, as Mark makes her way through New York City’s Chinatown streets and looks at the flashing but empty storefronts forlornly. Watch and check out a stream of the whole EP below.

Conexão is out now.