Amber Mark – “Love Me Right” Video

Last year, the Los Angeles-based singer Amber Mark became an Artist To Watch on the strength of her 3.33am EP. Earlier this month, she followed that up with “Love Me Right,” a new single that recalls the delicately house-infused R&B of the late ’80s. (This is a compliment; more things should evoke memories of Soul II Soul.) And today, she’s come out with a lush and colorful video for “Love Me Right.”

The song is about wanting to repair the slow dissolve of a relationship, and in the video, Mark does the standard R&B-video thing where she acts it out with a silent and extremely good-looking actor. But she combines that with scenes where she’s surrounded by flowers, which creep all around her, submerging her, winding through her hair or over her face. A bit like Annihilation! Watch it below.

“Love Me Right” is out at iTunes now, and Mark is heading out on tour this spring.