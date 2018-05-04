Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour is one of the best albums of the year thus far. While her first two major-label albums, 2013’s Same Trailer Different Park and 2015’s Pageant Material, had already established her as one of the most adventurous new voices in pop-country and pop music in general, Golden Hour still felt like a revelation, a dizzyingly confident exploration of dizzying love that transcended any kind of genre partisanship.

When Musgraves first announced the album, she shared two songs concurrently: the gorgeously twangy ballad “Space Cowboy” and the sprightly pop gem “Butterflies.” Last month, she shared a lonely, nostalgic video for “Space Cowboy,” and now she’s shared another for the lovestruck “Butterflies.”

Although it differs in mood, the “Butterflies” video feels of a piece with the “Space Cowboy” video and even contains some of the same imagery. There’s less of a narrative to this one, but it melds visuals of Musgraves enjoying domestic bliss with rapid-fire footage of physical expressions of that love. Watch below.

Golden Hour is out now on MCA Nashville. Read our interview with Musgraves about the album here.