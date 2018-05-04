worlds greatest dad have been kicking around the Atlanta music scene for a few years now, and the punky, poppy, capitalization-averse four-piece are finally getting around to putting out a debut album. That album, get well soon, arrives one week from today, and we’ve already heard a relationship unravel on lead single “laughing (while you’re smiling)” and witnessed the emotionally grounding power of pets during a quarter-life crisis on follow-up track “a song for mogis,” which we liked a whole lot.

Today, worlds greatest dad have shared another new song, and it’s right in their hooky, emotionally direct wheelhouse. “cough” is about the physical and emotional toll of struggling to overcome mental health issues. “I’ve had a cough for five years/ it won’t leave my lungs alone/ I’ve been tired for five years,” Maddie Duncan sings. “Sorry I’m so crazy/ I felt like i would sleep for weeks/ Thought I was changing/ It seems too far out of reach.”

The track also comes along with a cute music video. The premise, as the opening moments explain, is that the band “went around Atlanta with a photobooth, taking pictures of strangers and asking them what they want the world to know.” The clip documents the photos and comments that ensued, with the quotes presented ranging from inspirational (“outward positivity makes a difference”) to controversial (“tater tots are garbage”) to angry (“fuck trump”) to literal emojis (“😊”). Watch the video and listen to “cough” below.

get well soon is out 5/11 via Deep Rest Records. Pre-order it here.