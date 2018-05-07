It has been a turbulent few months for Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill. Back in November, Meek was sentenced to two to four years in prison for a probation violation. He’d been arrested a couple of times (once for doing a wheelie on a dirtbike), and those charges were still dropped, but he still had to go back to prison when a judge decided that he’d violated that probation, one that he’d had since he was a teenager. After a massive upheaval of public support, Meek was finally released from prison a couple of weeks ago. And last night, he was the subject of a full episode of the NBC News show Dateline.

NBC anchor Lester Holt, who had interviewed Meek when he was in prison, sat down with Meek for his first in-depth interview since his prison release. Talking to Holt, Meek spoke about how his case is a microcosm of how the justice system is failing young black men: “I had eight years of probation that turned to 16 years of probation. Something is not working.”

The Dateline episode also featured interviews with with Meek’s family, with the Roots’ Black Thought and ?uestlove, and with Michael Rubin, the Philadelphia 76ers co-owner who picked Meek up from prison in a helicopter and who took him to the Sixers playoff game that night. The episode also gets into the fishy circumstances of Meek’s original request and includes an interview with Charles Peruto, the lawyer for Genece Brinkley, the judge who sent Meek to prison.

You can watch the full episode here.