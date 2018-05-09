The Beths – “Future Me Hates Me” Video

New Zealand pop-punk quartet the Beths’ melodic new single “Future Me Hates Me” is the title track on their upcoming summer album. Just as their 2016 debut EP Warm Blood, which was reissued last month on Carparks Records, shined in its versatility, “Future Me Hates Me” is a bright, jingly track that plays with time.

The lyrics are a journey of love, as guitarist and lead vocalist Elizabeth Stokes discovers her willingness to let her guard down and expose her heart to “Future heartbreak/ Future headaches/ Wide eyed nights late lying awake/ With future cold shakes from stupid mistakes/ Future me hates me for.” The sentiment is charming and tender, and her her New Zealand accent comes out in the word “headaches.”

In the song’s accompanying video, the Beths emotionally watch a very homemade play. It’s sort of like the two-kids-versus-the-world plot of Moonrise Kingdom except set on an alien planet where the stakes seem a little lower. But maybe they’re higher; a green morph-suit monster ends up fatally wounding the female alien with a laser gun and her space cowboy partner is left all alone. There’s also a stuffed star reminiscent of the the Teletubbies’ sun baby, but in this version, it’s an angry, unimpressed elementary school girl with subtle pink hair dye.

Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Great No One”

02 “Future Me Hates Me”

03 “Uptown Girl”

04 “You Wouldn’t Like Me”

05 “Not Running”

06 “Little Death”

07 “Happy Unhappy”

08 “River Run Lvl 1″

09 “Whatever”

10 “Less Than Thou”

Future Me Hates Me is out 8/10 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.