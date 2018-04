Stream The Beths Warm Blood

The Beths are a New Zealand band who play gleaming guitar rock with a major melodic charge. The way they landed on that sound is fascinating: Four jazz students at the University of Auckland bonded over their childhood love for pop-punk.

There’s definitely more pop-punk than jazz in the mix on Warm Blood, the band’s five-song debut EP, which Carpark Records is reissuing today as a means of introduction to the Beths. But really the project’s sound can’t be contained by any one genre modifier. Warm Blood veers from indie-pop to garage rock to ’90s-style alternative and back. There is also a tune about renting Rush Hour 3 on date night that could have been on the Grease soundtrack.

What’s so impressive about this set of songs, beyond their individual excellence, is that despite the far-reaching stylistic explorations they all feel of a piece. You could write it off as the sound of a young band still figuring out who they are, but to me it sounds like a young band that knows exactly who they are flexing some impressive versatility. Decide for yourself below.

Warm Blood by The Beths

Warm Blood is out now on Carpark. Purchase it here.