LUMP – “Late To The Flight”

LUMP is the newly minted experimental folk project between UK singer-songwriter Laura Marling and Tunng’s Mike Lindsay. Both known for pushing the boundaries of folk, their partnership makes a lot of sense. Last month the duo shared their first single, “Curse Of The Contemporary,” and today they release its follow-up.

“Late To The Flight” is the opening track on LUMP’s forthcoming debut album. It speaks from the perspective of someone — perhaps the LUMP character they’ve created to go along with the band — dreaming about their own death and public persona. Harmonies and sonic textures layer along with their musings. The soundscape builds into something heavy and delicate.

LUMP is the furry humanoid that appears on the cover art. A statement notes, “The composers are keen to stress that LUMP is a creation that passed through them, and they look upon it parentally. It is their understanding that, now it has come into being, LUMP is the artist, and it will continue to create itself from here on. Lindsay and Marling will assist it as necessary.”

Below, listen to "Late To The Flight."

LUMP is out 6/1 on Dead Oceans. Pre-order it here.