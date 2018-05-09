A couple months ago, Alyse Vellturo released “run,” the first song from her project, pronoun, since its debut EP, 2016’s There’s no one new around you. She’s back with another new one today, “wrong,” that’s just as soaring and persistently catchy as the rest of her music. It’s about regret and recognition, seeing the same qualities you dislike about yourself reflected in someone else and feeling sympathy for them despite not liking them anymore. “You can’t go backwards/ Guess I couldn’t ever relate/ Now I’m sitting feeling sorry/ For somebody that I hate/ And it feels so wrong,” Vellturo sings in the chorus, her words wrapping around each other.

The song is about the complicated mess of emotions directed towards an ex-girlfriend, as Vellturo explains in a statement: “For the longest time I was so angry at her, and the news that should have been the final straw actually just made me feel really bad for her which spun me in to the weird emotion of how can you feel sorry for some one you “hate”? How is that even possible, do other people feel this way? I guess in a way it’s what I would want to say if I wanted to talk to her–which obviously I don’t–so I wrote this song instead.”

Listen to the track below.

“wrong” is out now. pronoun’s debut album is due out later this year via Rhyme & Reason Records.