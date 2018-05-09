Spiritual Cramp – “I Feel Bad Bein’ Me”

Spiritual Cramp are sick of it. The San Francisco post-punk band’s anxious new single, “I Feel Bad Bein’ Me,” is out today, leaving no doubt about their disdain towards the current state of things. Their last EP, Mass Hysteria, crystallized the SF quintet’s knack for carving out industrial songs from ’80s goth rock textures. Spiritual Cramp’s forthcoming EP, Police State, is no different judging by the looks of their tense, new track.

“I Feel Bad Bein’ Me” is an urgent purge of pent up emotion. Anxious guitar strumming and heavy bass lines drive the song forward, but Michael Bingham’s wailing vocals and impassioned “Oh!”s pull it back. Spiritual Cramp maintain their vintage sound on this one, making goth-punk malaise sound more durable and relevant than ever.

Bingham explains:

It’s about walking into rooms full of people and tripping out on myself… tryin’ to come on strong like an earthquake but comin’ on like a little headache. I project my own self image onto social interactions and it really throws a wrench into my good times. We live in a gross, damaged country that promotes a culture of non-fulfillment, but everyone has these calculated images of themselves they want to project onto the world. I don’t blame anyone — it’s a product of the design.

Spiritual Cramp keep it consistent and supply us with the kind of cathartic, angst-filled music that we all need right now. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Spiritual Cramp”

02 “850 Bryant”

03 “I Feel Bad Bein’ Me”

04 “Blood Clot”

TOUR DATES:

06/08 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom Of The Hill #

06/09 Los Angeles, CA @ The Factory 4th Floor #

06/10 Fullerton, CA @ Programme Skate Shop #

07/13 Los Angeles, CA @ Sound And Fury Fest

# – w/ Fiddlehead

Police State is out 6/8 on Deranged. Pre-order it here.