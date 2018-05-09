Yesterday, the Echo Friendly’s Jake Rabinbach shared a statement saying that he felt “exploited” by a cover of his band’s song, “Worried,” that Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson recently released as “Bad Dreams.” That dispute seems to now be resolved, though, after Rabinbach and Yorn talked in out. Per a new Facebook post:

Pete Yorn called me directly yesterday afternoon and suffice to say we had the kind of conversation two people can only have away from the toxicity of the internet. We heard each other out and settled our differences like two artists without lawyers or harsh words. I really appreciate him coming to me to make things right. I would never claim that he stole our song. I may have been upset about the way things went down, but I would never make any overall judgements about his character or his artistic choices. The Echo Friendly remains flattered that he chose to interpret our song and we wish him all the best with his new EP. Thanks to everyone who showed us support. —jake

All’s well that ends well, it seems!