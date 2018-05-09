Dude York – “Moon”

Last we heard from Seattle trio Dude York, they had taken the unexpected step of releasing an album of original Christmas songs called Halftime For The Holidays. They seem to be getting back to business as usual on “Moon,” a new single premiering today.

Is this the lead single from the proper follow-up to 2017’s Sincerely? Maybe not; it’s billed as “a rambunctious new digital single,” this could be just a one-off. Whatever the context, it’s a catchy little pop-punk chug in the Ramones tradition. “Caught a wave, you were sittin’ on top of the world/ Lookin’ down at all the boys and all the lonely girls,” Claire England sings, punching up at someone fond of talking down. Listen below.