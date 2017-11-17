Stream Dude York’s Christmas Album Halftime For The Holidays

‘Tis the season (basically, almost) and Seattle trio Dude York are here to liven up the holidays with a new full-length Christmas album, Halftime For The Holidays. It’s a mix of pumped-up originals that act as sardonic takes on classic holiday songs, and it’s a whole lot of fun. There’s some wistful sentimentality mixed in with all the jokiness, because what is Christmas for if not getting a little mushy about hanging out with friends and family and reindeer? We’ve already highlighted the catchy and relatable “Break Up Holiday,” and you can now stream Halftime For The Holidays in full before it comes out next week. Check it out below.

Tour dates:

11/17 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live #

11/19 Washington, DC @ DC9 #

11/22 Toronto, CA @ Drake Hotel #

11/24 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean #

11/25 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

11/29 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

11/30 Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

12/02 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge #

12/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

12/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

12/06 San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

12/08 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

12/09 San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

12/11 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

12/12 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt #

12/16 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

# w/ Alex Lahey

Halftime For The Holidays is out 11/24 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.