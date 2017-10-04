Dude York – “Break Up Holiday” Video

The energetically melancholy trio Dude York are releasing a holiday album! It’s called Halftime For The Holidays, and it’s made up of (mostly) original songs where the Seattle band apply their goofy charisma and tight songwriting chops to the experience of the holiday season, warts and all. “Break Up Holiday,” the first song they’re sharing from the collection, is a good indicator of what to expect. It’s brutally catchy and intensely relatable as Clare England recounts a tale of getting dumped around Christmas. It’s something that could happen any time of the year, but the fresh loneliness really throws life out of whack in this deliriously cheery-sounding song that sees England running through various scenarios that could crop up when running into the recently-ex at a Christmas party. Do you ignore them? Wish them the best? Curse them out? All are potential options, but the end result is a blend of sadness and moving on: “The most wonderful time of the year/ All decked out in self-loathing and fear/ Do I get him a present or not? The thing that counts is the thought.” The new song comes attached to a wintry video directed by Sean Downey. Watch and listen below.

Tracklist:

01 “Break Up Holiday”

02 “Hollywood Holiday”

03 “The Greatest Gift Is You”

04 “My Favorite Part (Of This Time Of Year)”

05 “Long Distance Christmas”

06 “Takin’ Care Of Christmas”

07 “Jingle Bells Rock”

08 “True Meaning”

09 “Silent Night”

Tour dates:

11/15 Allston, MA @ Great Scott #

11/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg #

11/17 Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live #

11/19 Washington, DC @ DC9 #

11/22 Toronto, CA @ Drake Hotel #

11/24 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean #

11/25 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

11/29 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada #

11/30 Austin, TX @ Barracuda #

12/02 Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge #

12/03 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

12/05 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge #

12/06 San Diego, CA @ Casbah #

12/16 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

# – w/ Alex Lahey

Halftime For The Holidays is out 11/24 via Hardly Art. Pre-order it here.