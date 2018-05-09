Deafheaven’s new album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love, drops in mid-July, and the first single, “Honeycomb,” came out in late April. I dunno when single #2 will arrive — there’s only seven tracks on the LP, which complicates the long-rollout strategy — but today, you at least get some new music: the first minute of track 4, “Near.”

It’s a decent little excerpt and it should serve its intended purpose: to get you hyped. Here we find the Cali blackgaze band at its gaziest. It’s pretty music, man, what do you want me to say? For what it’s worth, I would be surprised if “Near” is the album’s second single, but I’m empirically terrible at guessing singles, so there’s probably a 70% chance I’m wrong.

Anyway it’s a nice afternoon for this kinda tunage, so have at it.

Ordinary Corrupt Human Love is out 7/13 via Anti-. Pre-order here.