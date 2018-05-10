2018 sees Sweden’s Nina Kinert moving away from her Nina K moniker and finally embracing the singer-songwriter label. “Chapped Lips,” the second single off her forthcoming album Romantic, is a duet with Samuel T. Herring of Future Islands, and its accompanying music video directed by Palmer Lydebrant is nothing short of cinematic.

As the album’s title suggests, romanticism visually washes the video. Channeling the barren and mysterious setting of 2015’s puritanical horror film The Witch, Kinert and Herring traverse their pale, lonely landscapes in search of each other. Once they meet, they follow a tame, traditional courtship. He lightly rests his head on her shoulder; they talk and laugh. In the end, she whispers a secret and walks the other way. So does he.

Kinert presents a seductive, youthful twist through lyrics like, “Here we are 17/ You’re the best thing that I’ve seen/ We will soon be 18,” and the chorus’ repetitive hook, “I got chapped lips from kissing you.” The song sonically surges with Kinert’s folk-tinged electro-pop, thrusting the outdated romance on screen into a modern light. Full of synths and creeping, plucking strings, the song’s power comes when a flute arcs up, sparkling over quick, cymbal heavy drums. And Herring’s stark but smooth voice melds to Kinert’s breathy hum. Listen below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9UAMaClLBQ

Romantic is out 5/11 via V2 Records.