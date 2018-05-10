Scott Hutchison, frontman of the Scottish band Frightened Rabbit, has been missing for a couple of days, and his friends, bandmates, and family are worried about him. Hutchison, who was last seen late on Tuesday night at the Dakota Hotel in South Queensferry, has been absent ever since leaving a pair of concerning tweets.

While Hutchison hasn’t yet been found, both the members of Frightened Rabbit and the Scottish police have said that the online support and concern for Hutchison are helpful. In a tweet last night, Frightened Rabbit requested that fans keep looking for and reaching out to Hutchison: “All we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online.”

We have no news to report on Scott’s whereabouts this morning. Your support so far has been incredible and all we ask is you keep him in your thoughts, keep an eye out and keep sharing his picture online. Thanks for everything. Your kindness and positivity is keeping us going G — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Scottish journalist James Matthewsky has shared a statement from police updating us on the search for Hutchison, who reportedly left his phone at the hotel when he left. Police, who currently have Hutchison’s phone, are currently searching for two people who evidently walked past Hutchison late on Tuesday night and who may have seen which direction he was going:

Also, Grant Hutchison, Scott’s brother and his bandmate in both Frightened Rabbit and in the side project Mastersystem, gave a quick interview to Radio X, speaking about the search for Scott and the support from fans. Here’s what the understandably broken-up Grand said:

We’ve been coping as well as we can, really. All the family are together and supporting each other and doing all we can to let Scott know that we’re all here for him and that we love him. It’s very up and down. It comes in waves, and we just all feel a little helpless. But the support’s been incredible… The support’s been immense, and it really does keep us going and keep us feeling positive about the situation, to know that there’s that many people out there that care so much about Scott and want us know know that — and want him to know that, as well. If he has access to get online and he’s seen any of it, then it’s important that we keep sharing that, to let him know that he’s loved. And we just want him to come back and let him know that everything’s all right.

And asked whether he had a message for Scott, Grant said:

Just come back. There’s nothing so insurmountable that we can’t figure it out together and help you to get better. We’re all here for you, and we all love you very much. You can see the support online, as well. Then just know that everyone loves you very much, and we just want you to come back and be safe.

Here’s audio of the interview: