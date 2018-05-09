Frightened Rabbit’s Scott Hutchison Reported Missing

Scott Hutchison, longtime frontman for the Scottish indie rock band Frightened Rabbit, has been reported missing. The BBC reports that Hutchison’s family has reported him missing. He was last seen around 1AM last night, Scottish time, leaving the Dakota Hotel in the Scottish town of South Queensferry. He’s believed to be in Edinburgh right now.

On Twitter, the band has appealed to fans, and to Hutchison himself, to help locate Hutchison. The band writes that they’re “worried about” Hutchinson and that Hutchison “may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now.”

We are worried about Scott, who has been missing for a little while now. He may be in a fragile state and may not be making the best decisions for himself right now. Please could Scott or anyone with any information on his whereabouts please contact Police Scotland (101). — Frightened Rabbit (@FRabbits) May 9, 2018

This comes after Hutchison posted a few tweets that have concerned the people around him. On Twitter last night, Hutchison wrote, “Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones.” An hour later, he tweeted, “I’m away now. Thanks.”

Be so good to everyone you love. It’s not a given. I’m so annoyed that it’s not. I didn’t live by that standard and it kills me. Please, hug your loved ones. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018

I’m away now. Thanks. — Scott Hutchison (@owljohn) May 8, 2018

Graeme Dignan, an inspector with the Scottish police, tells the BBC, “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.” He also urges Hutchison to get in touch with police or with his family.

Hutchison’s brother and Frightened Rabbit bandmate Grant has posted on Instagram about Scott, asking for any help in locating him:

Hutchison, 36, has led Frightened Rabbit since 2006. Last month, Hutchison’s side project Mastersystem — which Grant, as well as Editors bassist Justin Lockey and Lockey’s brother James — released their debut album Dance Music.