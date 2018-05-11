Kitten – “Strange Embrace”

With a few releases under their belt already, Kitten have existed in some form or another for years now. But in recent years, they underwent a sort of reboot — still led by frontwoman Chloe Chaidez, the current iteration of Kitten features a new lineup and a revamped, retro-leaning pop sound. The group kicked off this new era of their career recently with the effervescent single “I Did It!” and the promise that more material was just around the corner. And today, they’ve made good on that promise.

Kitten has announced that their new EP Pink Champagne will be out in just a couple of weeks, on June 1st. It features “I Did It!” along with three other tracks, including a new single they’ve shared today called “Strange Embrace.” Here’s what Chaidez had to say about the song and EP:

We worked hard to find our own sound as we wrote this record. Recording “Strange Embrace” was one of the moments when all our different influences combined into a thing that felt uniquely like us. The lyrics draw from all our experiences and tell a story that feels particularly relevant right now.

Compared to the candy-colored rush of “I Did It!,” “Strange Embrace” feels like a dance-inflected ballad. It begins in more restrained, smokier places, before the beat kicks in and propels the song into a big anthemic chorus. That chorus takes on an ex-lover, with Chaidez singing lines like “You’re still so lonely I can see it in your eyes/ When every pretty face/ Is just another strange embrace at the end of the night” or “And to think I was in love with an illusion/ I wonder who you’re fooling this time around.” It’s a more directly emotional sound than the infectious pop of its predecessor, but the writing is just as sharp. Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Pink Champagne”

02 “I Did It!”

03 “Strange Embrace”

04 “Abigail”

TOUR DATES:

05/15 – New York, NY @ Rough Trade*

05/18 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery*

05/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Funhouse @ Mr. Smalls*

05/21 – Hamden, CT @ Café Nine*

05/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry At The Fillmore*

05/23 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott*

06/01 – Wichita, KS @ Cotillion Ballroom^

06/02 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheater^

06/03 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre^

06/06 – Abilene, TX @ The Patio^

06/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater^

06/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren^

06/09 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues^

06/10 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues^

06/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/13 – San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater^

06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall^

06/16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl^

06/19 – Reno, NV @ Cargo^

06/21 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House^

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater^

06/23 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo^

06/27 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma^

06/28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House^

06/29 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex^

06/30 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre^

07/01 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre^

08/25 – Cleveland, OH @ InCuya Music Festival

08/26 – Cleveland, OH @ InCuya Music Festival

* w/ Mainland

^ w/ Blue October

Pink Champagne is out 6/1 via RED MUSIC.