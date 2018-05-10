Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett is just ahead of her sophomore album Tell Me How You Really Feel. So far we’ve heard “City Looks Pretty,” “Nameless, Faceless,” and “Need A Little Time.” Today she shares another track from the forthcoming LP. We heard her play the new song on Live From Here earlier this week, but today it comes with an instructional video of how to play it on guitar.

“Sunday Roast” keeps with the contemplative, melancholic vibe she’s been developing with the previous singles. Watch and learn below. Or just enjoy Courtney Barnett playing a very nice new song in front of a purple blanket, charmingly held up by her bandmates.

Tell Me How You Really Feel is out 5/18 on Milk/Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.