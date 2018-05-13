Kacey Musgraves made her Saturday Night Live debut last night, playing “High Horse” and “Slow Burn” from her most recent album Golden Hour, which we named Album Of The Week back in March. A sparkling horse saddle spun in place of a disco ball during the live rendition of “High Horse,” matching the song’s disco groove. For the emotional album opener “Slow Burn,” the spotlight was on Musgraves and her guitar. Watch both performances below.

She also shared a new music video for “Mother” today.

Golden Hour is out now. Read our interview with Musgraves here.