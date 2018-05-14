Last year, the Long Island-born emo-rap innovator Lil Peep died of an accidental overdose at the age of 21. Since then, a few of Peep’s collaborations, including tracks with Marshmello and with the team of Juicy J and Wiz Khalifa, have come out. And now, another posthumous Lil Peep track has seen the light of day. It’s a collaboration with Clams Casino, the New Jersey-born producer of gothic, tripped-out rap soundscapes.

Before his death, Peep teased the Clams Casino collab “4 Gold Chains” on social media. This past weekend, the song debuted at Miami’s Rolling Loud festival. In a lot of ways, the combination makes perfect sense. Both Peep and Clams got famous for making moody, dark, obsessive rap songs — songs that stretch the boundaries of what rap even is. And on “4 Gold Chains,” they evidently found a near-exact midway point between their two aesthetics.

The song has a classically hiccuping, zoned-out Clams beat. And rather than going in hard over the track, the way some rappers do, Peep goes deep into his muttery, slightly nü-metal singing style. There’s a grainy video for the track, too, with Peep lip-syncing it on a streetcorner. It doesn’t look like a complete music video or anything, but it’s the beginning of one. Check it out below.

“4 Gold Chains” is out now at iTunes.