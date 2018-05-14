If you’re not already familiar, you should get acquainted with @Seinfeld2000, which is probably the only actually good parody Twitter account. The person behind the account has dabbled in the music world a few times over the years — Ezra Koenig sang the Seinfeld theme for a Junior Mint video game and How To Dress Well parodied Drake’s “Hotline Bling” — and his latest musical foray is with noted Seinfeld fan Bethany Cosentino.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the Seinfeld finale, Best Coast, songwriter Nick Lutsko, and @Seinfeld2000 worked together on a song called “Jerry (Maybe We Should Get Married),” which finds Cosentino parroting famous lines from Elaine Benes. The song comes attached to a video, which cycles through clips of some of Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ most memorable Seinfeld moments. Watch and listen below.