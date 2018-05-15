After Majical Cloudz broke up in 2016, frontman Devon Welsh released a lot of material in a short period of time. There was a collection of unreleased songs, Down The Mountain, and a side project called Belave and some one-off singles like “Me And Alan Vega” and “Go Go.”

Welsh quieted down after that, and now he’s back with his first new solo song in almost two years. It’s called “I’ll Be Your Ladder,” and it was produced by Braids drummer Austin Tufts. And if you liked Majical Cloudz this is sure to hit the spot: a minimal, ornate ballad where Welsh’s voice, as ever, sounds like it’s being pulled apart at the seams. “I know I want to/ Be your ladder/ With love’s elation,” he sings, a steadfast determination and devotion in the way the lines are delivered. “In your eyes/ I’ll be your ladder/ While you’re changing.”

“To me it’s about love observing all the never-ending changes of life,” Welsh said in a tweet. “It’s one of a bunch of things I’ve been working on over the past couple of years. I’ve been looking forward to sharing it for a long time, I hope you enjoy it!”

The song comes attached to a video, directed by Christopher Honeywell, which alternates between close-up shots of Welsh singing and glittery abstractions.

Watch and listen below.

“I’ll Be Your Ladder” is out now.