tunng – “ABOP” Video

Tunng’s Mike Lindsay has been working with Laura Marling on a conceptual project called LUMP, but he hasn’t abandoned his roots. He and his band of English folk experimentalists are gearing up to put out their first album in five years, Songs You Make At Night. Today, they share the lead single and its visual accompaniment. The song title, “ABOP,” is short for “A Bloom Of Phosphorescence,” which is a great way to describe what transpires in the Kijek/Adamski-directed music video.
Shimmering electronics trump their folk leanings in this new song. Lyrics describe staying in an apartment after its owner has left for the day. Anxiety blooms as the scene transforms into an underwater universe. Lindsay expands on the song: “A Bloom Of Phosphorescence is a difficult phrase to write and spell. ABOP is simple and to the point. This song takes us into an underwater dream world where the mundane turn insane and yearn for all the magical pastimes in the life above the dark waters, channelling Soul to Soul on the way up.” Watch and listen below.
TOUR DATES:
08/19 UK @ Green Man Festival 2018
08/17 Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds
08/18 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
10/19 Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club
10/23 Brighton, UK @ Komedia
10/24 Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers
10/25 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall
11/01 Brussels, BE @ Botanique, The Rotonde
11/02 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet
11/03 Cologne, DE @ Artheater
11/04 Berlin, DE @ Lido
11/06 Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse
Songs You Make At Night is out 8/24. Pre-order it here.