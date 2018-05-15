tunng – “ABOP” Video

Tunng’s Mike Lindsay has been working with Laura Marling on a conceptual project called LUMP, but he hasn’t abandoned his roots. He and his band of English folk experimentalists are gearing up to put out their first album in five years, Songs You Make At Night. Today, they share the lead single and its visual accompaniment. The song title, “ABOP,” is short for “A Bloom Of Phosphorescence,” which is a great way to describe what transpires in the Kijek/Adamski-directed music video.

Shimmering electronics trump their folk leanings in this new song. Lyrics describe staying in an apartment after its owner has left for the day. Anxiety blooms as the scene transforms into an underwater universe. Lindsay expands on the song: “A Bloom Of Phosphorescence is a difficult phrase to write and spell. ABOP is simple and to the point. This song takes us into an underwater dream world where the mundane turn insane and yearn for all the magical pastimes in the life above the dark waters, channelling Soul to Soul on the way up.” Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

08/19 UK @ Green Man Festival 2018

08/17 Birmingham, UK @ The Hare & Hounds

08/18 Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

10/19 Hebden Bridge, UK @ Trades Club

10/23 Brighton, UK @ Komedia

10/24 Bristol, UK @ Fiddlers

10/25 London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

11/01 Brussels, BE @ Botanique, The Rotonde

11/02 Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet

11/03 Cologne, DE @ Artheater

11/04 Berlin, DE @ Lido

11/06 Paris, FR @ Café De La Danse

Songs You Make At Night is out 8/24. Pre-order it here.