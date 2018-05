Late last year, British grime MC Skepta released his Vicious EP, which made our list of great EPs from 2017, and he’s been pretty quiet since then. He’s just dropped a new one, though, called “Pure Water,” that starts off with a nursery rhyme riff before slinking into a rubbery, muscular beat. “Pure water and lots of ice/ She knows that I be the boss of life,” he raps in the hook. Listen to it below.

“Pure Water” is out now.