Stream Skepta Vicious EP

Last night, 21 Savage, Offset, and Metro Boomin teamed up to release the collaborative surprise album Without Warning, and they weren’t the only rap stars to release something out of the blue last night. London grime star Skepta also came out with his new EP Vicious. It’s Skepta’s first real release since he put out his career-making album Konnichiwa two years ago. The new EP features Skepta’s recent singles “Hypocrisy” and “No Security,” the latter of which came out last Halloween. And the EP also features guest appearances from A$AP Rocky, Lil B, A$AP Nast, and London rap crew Section Boyz. You can use Spotify to stream the whole thing below.

The Vicious EP is out now on Boy Better Know.