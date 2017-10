A couple of weeks ago, Future and Young Thug teamed up on the surprise album Super Slimey, and now three other big names in the Atlanta rap scene have teamed up for a surprise album of their own. Offset, 21 Savage, and producer Metro Boomin have come together for the aptly named Without Warning, which also features Travis Scott and Offset’s Migos companion Quavo. Listen below.

Without Warning is out now.