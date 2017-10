Turns out that new Taylor Swift song won’t be the only big snake-related music drop of the evening. Atlanta rap kings Future and Young thug have just teamed up for a new surprise album called Super Slimey, and you can stream the 13-track collab, which also features Offset on one track, below.

I'm SUPERSLIMEY ILL FUCK AROUND AND SLIME OUT FUTURE🐍🐍🐍 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 19, 2017