Young Barcelona punk four-piece Mourn impressed us with their 2015 self-titled debut and their 2016 album Ha, Ha, He., and last year, they put out a mostly-covers EP called Over The Wall. Next month, they’re following all of those up with the new full-length Sorpresa Familia, and we’ve already heard one song, the nervy “Barcelona City Tour.” Now they’ve shared another, “Fun At The Geysers,” which comes along with a self-directed video of the band goofing around and, yes, having fun at the geysers. Watch and listen below.

Sorpresa Familia is out 6/15 via Captured Tracks. Pre-order it here.