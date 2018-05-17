Trust Fund – “Carson McCullers”

Trust Fund, the sharp and giddy project led by Bristol’s Ellis Jones, have given us four albums of old-school UK indie-pop. The last of those albums was 2016’s We Have Always Lived In The Harolds, and it was good. (They also released the single “Splitter” last year.) And now Trust Fund have announced a new album called Bringing The Backline, set to come out this summer. They’ve also shared first single “Carson McCullers,” and it’s a good one.

“Carson McCullers is named for the American Southern gothic novelist who wrote The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter. But McCullers only gets a quick stray line in the song’s lyrics. Instead, the track is structured as a sort of soliloquy from a recently-dumped dude, confiding his troubles to the river that runs through the center of town: “All her messages, I would read aloud / But the girls in the group chat, they alone can help her now.”

Musically, it’s the sort of frothy, fast twee-pop that instantly recalls the stuff that was coming out of the UK in the late ’80s and early ’90s. Jones’ softly yelpy voice is almost the platonic ideal of that whole style. Below, hear the song and check out the new album’s tracklist

<a href="http://trustfund.bandcamp.com/album/bringing-the-backline" target="_blank">Bringing the backline by Trust Fund</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Blue X”

02 “Jonathan”

03 “embarrassing!”

04 “Carson McCullers”

05 “a song”

06 “King Of CM”

07 “Alexandra”

08 “Wipe It Down”

09 “Abundant”

10 “The mill”

Bringing The Backline is out 7/2, and you can pre-order it at Bandcamp.