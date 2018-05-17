Uniform & The Body – “Come And See”

The Body put out a brand new album, I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer, all by themselves just last week but, as is characteristic of the experimental noise band, they already have a new release in the wings. The one’s yet another in a long lineage of collaborative albums, and it’s an entirely new team-up. The Rhode Island-bred duo have linked up with New York City duo Uniform for a new album called Mental Wounds Not Healing, whose title is a reference to Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.”

The collaboration began after the Body asked Uniform to open for them on a European tour in the spring of last year. During the planning process for the tour, the two groups were naturally in regular contact and Uniform vocalist Michael Berdan approached the Body about making something together, and that’s how a collaboration was born. Uniform came in at the tail-end of the recording process for the Body’s most recent LP to bounce around ideas and commit some stuff to record, and then over the next few months they recorded vocals and finished the tracks.

The first song that they’re sharing from the album, which is out in a couple weeks, is “Come And See,” which finds Berdan and the Body’s Chip King trading feverish howls. It’s chaotically beautiful, as is most of what either band puts out, and you can listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Dead River”

02 “The Curse Of Eternal Life”

03 “Come And See”

04 “The Boy With Death In His Eyes”

05 “In My Skin”

06 “We Have Always Lived In The Castle”

07 “Empty Comforts”

Mental Wounds Not Healing is out 6/8 via Sacred Bones. Pre-order it here.