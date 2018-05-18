Earlier this month, Robert Glasper revealed the new supergroup R+R=NOW, made up of Glasper, Terrace Martin Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah, Derrick Hodge, Taylor McFerrin, and Justin Tyson. He introduced them with “Change Of Tone,” and today is sharing the second single from their debut album, Collagically Speaking, which is called “Colors In The Dark.” It makes full use of pretty much every member, from Martin’s warmly processed coos to Glasper’s enveloping piano, and sounds like a galaxy expanding in slow motion. Listen to it below.

And here’s a trailer for the album:

Collagically Speaking is out 6/15 via Blue Note.