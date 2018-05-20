Watch Nicki Minaj Perform On SNL

Nicki Minaj was the musical guest on the Tina Fey-hosted season finale of Saturday Night Live last night, kicking off the production of Fey and Minaj’s new movie. Minaj announced Get Ya Life Ugly last week, and the SNL promo gave us a better idea of what to expect from the film. “Should we do a sketch together about two tough broads named Nicki and Tina who are bad-ass cops but also best friends,” Fey asks Minaj. “No,” Minaj replies. “Because that should be a feature film!”

Donald Glover, who hosted and performed a few episodes ago, made a cameo in Fey’s opening monologue. Minaj performed “Chun-Li” from her forthcoming album Queen and “Poke It Out” from Playboi Carti’s new album. The former featured some questionable ninja imagery and the latter had Carti on the stage for a good minute before Minaj came out for her verse. Watch the promo, performances, and monologue below.