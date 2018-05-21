Mark Lanegan & Duke Garwood – “Save Me”

Mark Lanegan, the former Screaming Trees frontman and de facto Queen Of The Stone Age, just never stops working. These days, Lanegan comes across as a sort of ronin figure, lending his huskily ravaged drunken purr to whoever might need it. (Just last week, he showed up on an incredible Neko Case song called “Curse Of The I-5 Corridor.”) But Lanegan always has projects of his own in the works, as well, and just today he’s announced the impending release of a new album called With Animals.

With Animals is a collaborative album, one where Lanegan shares the credit with his regular collaborator Duke Garwood. Garwood and Lanegan have spent about a decade working together, with Garwood helping out on Lanegan albums like 2017’s Gargoyles. The new album has a decidedly electronic bent. And on the smoky, effective first single “Save Me,” we hear Lanegan growling over organ sustain that reminds me of Suicide.

Of the new album, Garwood has this to say:

Over the years, we’ve recorded together and apart. This time, I started this record alone, with many animals as company. It flowed, I set to work and out it came. Our music is instinct, there is not much talking about it, just creating. I think that if you are at peace with your work, and feeling it right, it flows, and can feel “easy.” Music isn’t meant to be hard. Though sometimes it can burn you to ashes. Making music for a singer, so they can inhabit it with a song means hitting the right soul buttons. There is no hit without a miss. It is a healing record, for us the makers, and for the listeners. It grows natural. We are gardeners of sonic feelings.

Check out “Save Me” below.

With Animals is out 8/24 on Heavenly Recordings.