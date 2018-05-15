Neko Case – “Curse Of The I-5 Corridor” (Feat. Mark Lanegan)

We are now a few short weeks away from the release of Hell-On, the new album from quasi-country siren Neko Case. While Case has done plenty of collaborative work lately, it’s her first solo album in five years, and everything we’ve heard is enough to convince us that it could be something special. We’ve already posted the album’s title track and the early single “Bad Luck.” And now Case has shared the sprawling, expansive, gorgeous seven-minute album centerpiece “Curse Of The I-5 Corridor.”

“Curse Of The I-5 Corridor,” which is named after the highway that runs down the American West Coast, features the warm and gravelly backing vocals of Mark Lanegan, Case’s fellow Pacific Northwest roots-rock badass. The song builds to a pounding, chiming, jangling crescendo of a conclusion, and it makes great use of the vocals of both Case and Lanegan — two very different and very great singers who, it turns, out, sounds great together. Sample lyrics: “I left home and faked my ID / I fucked every man that I wanted to be / I was so stupid then.”

Case has shared the song along with a weird little video of her eating Chinese food in bed, wearing a jumpsuit that apparently reveals too much for video. Listen to the song and check that out below.

Hell-On is out 6/1 on Anti-.