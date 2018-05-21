CupcakKe shared “Quiz” with us last month — her first single since January’s Euphorize — and today we get its campy, Kill Bill-inspired music video. Director Logan Fields creates a futuristic video game atmosphere that perfectly matches the song’s sharp electronic beat. CupcakKe completely owns this universe and gives Uma Thurman a run for her money in scenes and outfits that mimic iconic Kill Bill moments. Her opponent throughout the video goes by the name of “Fake Bitch.” The two duel with motorcycles and samurai swords until the ultimate K.O. Watch below.

“Quiz” is out now.