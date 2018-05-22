Barrie – “Tal Uno”

Earlier this year, the Brooklyn-based band Barrie released their first-ever song, “Canyons,” a promising piece of synth-pop. They’re following that up today with a new single, “Tal Uno,” that keeps the dreamy atmosphere but adds a little bit more spark to the mix. Atop washed-out synths and aerated melodies, band leader Barrie Lindsay confronts an ex like a ghost, apparitions of them recurring throughout their life that you do your best to ignore.

“You’re semi-precious and kind of reckless/ I think you’re better on your own/ I got your message, I left my necklace, I got the picture on my phone,” she sings. “Don’t you think that you can do better?” Lindsay asks in the chorus, both of herself and the other person. Listen to it below.

TOUR DATES:

6/07 Brooklyn, NY @ Trans-Pecos (Northside Festival) ^

6/20 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

6/22 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

^ w/ Tmboy & CARE

* w/ Kevin Krauter

“Tal Uno” is out now via Winspear.