Barrie – “Canyons”

Barrie are a new five-piece band based out of Brooklyn, and they’ve just released their debut single, “Canyons,” which is the kind of groovy, dreamy haze that’s easy to fall for. The band’s fronted by Barrie Lindsay, who used to put out music as Grammar, and there’s a noticeable weight behind her words that supports the head-in-the-clouds transportation that the rest of the song encourages. The opening scene is especially evocative, giving yourself over to what might be out of your control: “In the back of the matinee, sitting on velvet/ Tilt your head back when the trailer play, red light exit,” Barrie sings as the song ramps into gear. “Oh, you’re breathing in when you’re ready/ Oh, you’re breathing dust slow and steady.” Listen below.

<a href="http://barrie.bandcamp.com/track/canyons" target="_blank">Canyons by Barrie</a>

TOUR DATES:

02/08 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right (w/ NADINE & Lexie)

03/13-16 Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/20 Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

“Canyons” is out now via Winspear.