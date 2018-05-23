Ariana Grande Describes “Toxic” Relationship With Mac Miller In Response To “Absurd” Tweet From One Of His Fans

Ariana Grande and Mac Miller recently ended their nearly two year relationship. E! News reports that she’s now casually dating Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. About a week after the couple announced their split, Miller was arrested for drunk driving after crashing his car into a power pole and fleeing the scene, and some Mac Miller fans on the internet made comments that seemed to blame Grande for the incident.

“Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood,” reads one tweet, which racked up around 90,000 likes and 20,000 retweets and caused Grande herself to respond in a lengthy note on Twitter.

“I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety and prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem,” she wrote. “Let’s please stop doing that. Of course I didn’t share about how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well.”

The fan who made the original tweet apologized, and Grande responded again:

My sincerest apology, Ariana pic.twitter.com/l3CavwKCtO — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 23, 2018