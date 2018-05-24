Wooden Shjips – “Already Gone” Video

Tomorrow, zoned-out space-rock wizards Wooden Shjips will release V., their first new album in five years. It’s a gorgeous, inviting, blissed-out record, way more relaxed and unashamedly pretty than many of the band’s past records, and it’s our current reigning Album Of The Week. The band has already shared the early tracks “Staring At The Sun” and “Red Line,” and now they’ve given us a video for the new one “Already Gone,” which (sadly?) is not a Sugarland cover.

Like just about everything else on the album, “Already Gone” is a ridiculously pretty song. It’s a dazed, euphoric chug that takes its time getting anywhere. And the video, directed by frontman Ripley Johnson and his Moon Duo bandmate Sanae Yamada, is exactly the sort of visual depiction of the song that you might expect from this band.

The clip is built around Johnson spending what appears to be an absurdly pleasant day in Portland, his adapted hometown. He rides his bike, plays guitar on his porch, and meets up with his bandmates at a record store to play some tunes. There’s a part where three of the four Wooden Shjips literally play slow-motion hacky-sack. Two of them are wearing tie-dyed shirts. Check it out below.

V. is out 5/28 on Thrill Jockey.